VIDEO: ‘Dangerous’ driver straddles A90, holding up traffic at 30mph on Dundee to Perth route

Shocking video footage taken on the A90 shows a motorist “dangerously ” hovering between lanes.

A passenger heading back towards to Dundee said he was left “gobsmacked” by the incident on Sunday. it happened shortly before 3.30pm as the vehicle brought traffic to a “crawling speed” near kinfauns, Perth, with its hazard lights on.

A 40-second clip was taken which shows the motorist reducing traffic to around 30mph or 40mph on the 70mph stretch.

It is believed the vehicle was attempting to slow the traffic down to allow an HGV to reverse back into a junction.

