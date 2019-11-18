Video: Dancing Dundee police get into Christmas spirit at City Square lights switch-on

Thousands of people joined in the festive celebrations as Dundee’s Christmas lights were switched on last night.

The fun began in City Square just after 5pm where the gathering crowds were entertained by musicians on stage.

Then, at 6.30pm, a spectacular torchlit procession – led by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick, citizen of the year Norma McGovern and Santa Claus – left the High School of Dundee and marched down to City Square for the official switch-on of the Christmas lights.

© DC Thomson

The marchers carried torches, lanterns and a number of giant, illuminated angels and wound their way to City Square via Albert Square and Commercial Street.

They were accompanied by drummers from percussion group SheBoom, who helped create a carnival atmosphere in the city centre.

© DC Thomson

After the marchers lined up along the steps of Caird Hall, Lord Provost Ian Borthwick led a countdown before the lights were switched on.

Among those clearly enjoying the carnival spirit were officers from Police Scotland, filmed enjoying a wee boogie as the music entertained the crowds (see video below).

Hard at work 👮‍♀️ 😂 well done Tayside Police Division Posted by Ryan Carter on Saturday, 16 November 2019

Ryan Carter, who shared the post on Facebook, jokingly posted: “Hard at work….well done Tayside Police Division.”

The clip has now been viewed almost 18,000 times.

A spokesman for the force replied: “Well, all we can say is that none of them will be on Strictly any time soon.”

© DC Thomson

