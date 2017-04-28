VIDEO: Dad manages to calm screaming baby in seconds with simple trick

A new dad has come up with an ingenious way to get his screaming baby settled in just seconds.

American Daniel Eisenman filmed himself calming his three-week-old daughter Divina just by simply making a deep, long “ommm” sound.

Moments later, the screaming tot is seen silent in her dad’s arms.

Eisenman shared the video on Facebook, where it has more than 25 million views.

Many commented questioning if the technique really worked, but the dad reshared another video of the trick working again.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He wrote: “Questions are starting to surface about if this works every time.