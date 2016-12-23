VIDEO: Cyclist has terrifying near-miss with a train

Sometimes you watch something so dramatic it genuinely makes your stomach drop. That’s the case with this CCTV footage.

It shows the dramatic moment a cyclist came within inches of being hit by a train in Leeds.

The shocking near-miss, at Ducketts level crossing in Pudsey, was filmed by trackside cameras and CCTV on board trains.

The man is seen pushing his bike across the tracks as soon as one train passes, after another man opens the gate for him. But he fails to spot a second train coming in the other direction and it passes him with inches to spare.

And these screen grabs give you more of an idea of just how terrified the cyclist must surely have been.



The incident has prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of level crossings.

Vicki Beadle, community safety manager at Network Rail, said: “People need to realise how a split-second decision to ignore safety procedures can have life-changing consequences, not only for themselves, but also for their family and friends. These type of incidents also affect train drivers and railway workers, who have to deal with the aftermath.”

She said: “We are investing more than £100 million to improve level crossing safety across Britain, but we also need everyone who uses level crossings to do their bit too.”