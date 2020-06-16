Video: Cows take leisurely stroll through Ferryfields area of Dundee

Receiving visitors has become something of a no-no during lockdown.

But, due to some cautious lifting of regulations it is now possible to meet with some others – as long as immaculate social distancing is maintained.

It is a message that certainly seems to have got through to this “household” in Broughty Ferry after members enjoyed a stroll through their local estate.

They may have been keeping a respectful distance, but that didn’t stop locals in the Ferryfields area from rubbing their eyes in disbelief as a group of cows took a leisurely and apparently carefree wander down the road.

The bovines stopped to admire some local gardens during their trip – and enjoy the occasional nibble of lawn or hedge – which appears to have come about after they escaped en masse from a local field.

They obviously enjoyed the experience, with residents saying the cows were spotted twice over the weekend and again yesterday.

“It is not the first time they have come to the attention of people round here,” explained one local.

“A few years ago we had a power cut and it turned out it was down to a big cow rubbing itself up against a pylon and bringing it down.

“That said, seeing them wandering through the estate is something a bit different, though I am told this is not the first time.

“In fairness they did seem to be observing social distancing as they went down the road at a very sedate pace.”

Another resident quipped: “It may be that they have herd immunity so I don’t think there is too much for us all to worry about.

“They must have just been on holiday – you can tell as they had a wee calf… And who is really going to complain about getting their lawn trimmed for free.

“The kids loved seeing them but I must admit I was a bit concerned as, while it is nice and quiet on the cul-de-sacs here, if they made way up on to the nearby A92 it would be very dangerous – both for them and drivers who hurtle down that stretch of road.”

It is understood the farmer was called following the recent break-outs and quickly visited the scene to round-up his wayward cattle before returning them to their rightful field near the Ferryfield estate.

When contacted by the Evening Telegraph he declined to comment.