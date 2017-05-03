A couple have lost custody of two of their five children after a series of YouTube videos featuring controversial pranks they pulled on their kids raised concern online.

Mike and Heather Martin, who posted videos of the pranks under their family YouTube channel DaddyOFive, made headlines in April after fellow YouTubers expressed concern about the way they treated their children.

Now, two of the children — Emma and Cody — have been returned to their biological mother after she won emergency custody.

“Emma and Cody are with me,” the children’s biological mother Rose Hall said in a video alongside her lawyer Tim Conlon. “I have emergency custody.

“They’re doing good. They’re getting back to their playful selves.”

An emotional Hall tearfully said it was “very heartbreaking and disturbing to see my kids being abused”.

Although the videos featuring pranks have been taken down, others on YouTube edited clips together made up of the videos that were removed.

In one clip, the Martins scream at Cody, accusing him of spilling ink on their bedroom floor. Cody cries and pleads innocence.

A few minutes later, his stepmother reveals it was just a trick using disappearing ink.

The ink prank is just one of many tricks the Martins pulled on their children — further videos showed them screaming at or pushing the kids, particularly targeting Cody.

In one video, they encourage Emma to hit Cody.

In another, Mike tricks Cody into thinking he has destroyed his Xbox before telling the tearful youngster that it was a prank.

The channel has drawn a number of fans, but several onlookers said the videos looked like abuse.

“The more I dove into this channel’s history, the more concerned I became,” YouTube star Philip DeFranco told his followers in a video documenting his concerns about DaddyOFive.

Though he wasn’t the first to call out the couple, DeFranco’s video drew more than 3 million views and prompted the YouTube community to band together to help Cody.

DeFranco said that once he saw the ink prank video, he knew he had to do something to raise awareness.

After deleting the other videos in DaddyOFive’s channel, the Martins, from Maryland, USA, issued a public apology on April 22.

“We realise that we have made some terrible parenting decisions, and we just want to make things right,” Heather Martin said.

Her husband added: “I understand how everyone feels. I acknowledge and I respect how everyone feels about this, and I do agree that we put things on the internet that should not be there.”