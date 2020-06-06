Video: Council leader slams ‘idiots’ engaging in anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry

The leader of Dundee City Council has slammed the “idiots” who have been involved in anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry over the past week.

Vandals broke plastic casing around the defibrillator on the wall of Castle Green Leisure Centre on June 3, next to Castle Green, meaning the door no longer opens up to give access to the device.

Broughty Ferry Rotary Club, which installed the device two years ago, is already working to try and get the door replaced.

Meanwhile, councillor Craig Duncan called for “more caution” after a number of local residents raised concerns about littering at Broughty Castle – after footage of the mess was posted on Facebook last Friday evening.

His fellow Ferry councillor, Philip Scott, warned that the behaviour was stretching police resources at an already very difficult time.

Councillor Scott, who joined Mr Alexander for a video interview with the Tele, said: “From what I’ve heard, it’s groups of youths going about, people going down the Ferry and leaving their rubbish about.

“I don’t really understand it. I know that the police have been looking into these things and cracking down where they can, because anti-social behaviour is not something we need.

“The police have enough things to do at the moment, without looking for a group of youths and seeing what they’re up to.

“So there have been issues but hopefully we can nip this in the bud, because we don’t want to see this.”

Councillor Alexander, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “I think it’s really important to re-emphasise how important and how firm the response to that sort of behaviour is going to be.

“Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable at any time, but we can’t allow a group of idiots, quite frankly, to challenge and to unpick the progress that’s been made in trying to tackle the virus.

“And if as a result of the behaviour of a very, very small minority, we see an increase in (coronavirus) figures, that puts others at risk.

“That is completely unacceptable, and there needs to be a response, and I know the first minister has firmly said that if people aren’t adhering to the rules, then there will be legislation to enforce those rules.

“And I think people need to hear that. That isn’t an authoritarian response, that is a health and wellbeing response, it is about protecting individuals.

“So if you know somebody, if you’re related to somebody, or if you’ve witnessed that behaviour, report it, because it has to be addressed, we cannot allow that kind of behaviour to continue in any way, shape or form.

“There is no excuse for it at any time, but particularly right now. And if people aren’t following the guidance, then that’s putting my family at risk, it’s putting your family at risk – and that’s not palatable for any of us.”