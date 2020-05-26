Video: Council leader says business closures and redundancies ‘inevitable’ due to coronavirus

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has admitted some local businesses won’t reopen or survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Alexander, who spoke to the Tele via a video interview, joined by fellow Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan, said it was worrying as “he didn’t know where the axe would fall” for some businesses.

He said: “I think it is inevitable. We’ve already seen from some of the stats, both locally and nationally, there’s huge concern about the business community, and people ultimately keeping the roof over their head and providing meals for their family.

“If they lose their employment it’s a really live concern I think and we’ve already seen some examples of that in the press; instances of organisations who have gone to the wall as a direct result of Covid-19.

“I know there’s been a few local instances where companies, for example, might have been struggling before Covid-19 and this has been the death knell, I suppose.

“It doesn’t matter – it’s people’s livelihoods, it’s people’s jobs, it’s people’s income at the end of the day.

“Given that we all know the reality that people in Dundee face – there are far too many households living in poverty, a far too high level of unemployment and low level of employment.

“That has been the whole strategy over a long period of time, to try and diversify the economy, to create those jobs and investment, and then we’re dealing with (coronavirus) at the same time.

“So it is a really live concern for all of us, not only politicians but just as Dundonians, you don’t know where the axe might fall for some industries. And we also don’t, at this point in time, really know what the financial and economic impact is going to be.”

Mr Alexander said that hospitality, tourism and aviation were three sectors particularly hit by Covid-19, and noted there had been a 517% increase in Universal Credit claims in Dundee in the first month of coronavirus.

He added: “There are so many unknowns that what we’ve got to do right now is focus on supporting existing businesses.

“That’s why we’ve put £20 million of funding through the grant scheme, to 1,800 businesses in the city. That’s really important – but that’s a short-term lifeline – and we’ve got to be honest about the challenges that they are going to face in the medium to long-term – and try and make sure we’ve got the resources in place, and capacity to be able to support businesses going forward.

“We’ll require resources, as I’ve said, from central government to make sure that we can do that, to protect as many jobs as we can. And, not only that, to continue to create jobs, because it’s going to be doubly as important that we are creating new jobs for people.”