Video: Council leader has Eurobin installed at Dundee site after locals dump 1,600 more tonnes of rubbish across city

Dundonians dumped an astounding 1,600 tonnes of extra rubbish in June and July this year compared with 2019 – leading to excess garbage spilling out on to city streets.

© DC Thomson

It comes less than a week after a report by the Tele showed rotting food, household waste and even soiled nappies were strewn at communal bins in Dudhope Castle car park and Roseangle, in the West End.

Worried residents said they were fearful the waste could attract rats and other vermin to the site, causing a health hazard.

© DC Thomson

Margaret Wemyss, chairman of Coldside Community Forum, said the area had a problem with overflowing bins on several occasions, with the latest overspill “the worst she had ever seen”.

Council leader John Alexander had raised the issue with council officers when he learned of the eye-watering increase in dumped rubbish.

An extra Eurobin has since been installed at Roseangle to help the situation.

Mr Alexander said staff remained stumped as to why there was such a huge increase, but said the loss of food waste pick-ups – which were stopped in March due to staff absences linked to coronavirus – could have played some part.

© DC Thomson

He said: “They’re reaching capacity quicker and that’s led to them not being picked up once they’re full.

“But it’s surprising to see that significant level of increase in terms of waste – 1,600 tonnes of waste as a direct increase if you compare June and July last year with June and July this year.

“So we are reviewing all that and they are being monitored from this point forward and hopefully it doesn’t reoccur.”

Food waste bins stopped being emptied by the council in March, when the first cases of Covid-19 were being reported in Tayside and wider Scotland.

The council leader said his colleague Anne Rendall, whose neighbourhood services remit includes refuse collections, would be keeping a close eye on the issue.