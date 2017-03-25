The city council’s education chief and a top Dundee cop have pledged they are doing everything in their power to keep children safe in school.

Senior local authority official Paul Clancy and Detective Inspector Garry Fraser spoke exclusively to the Tele following a string of incidents including youngsters being caught with knives and a boy having his hair set on fire by fellow pupils.

Earlier this month, a video emerged of children fighting near Morgan Academy.

The council’s children and families services committee is due to discuss a report on how teachers should respond if a child is caught with a blade in school amid warnings that unless action is taken there could be a repeat of the Bailey Gwynne tragedy,

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in a corridor at Aberdeen’s Cults Academy by a fellow student who was later convicted of culpable homicide and detained for nine years.

Dundee City Council’s new executive director of education Mr Clancy has now given a personal assurance that his top priority is the safety of local schoolchildren.

He said: “Parents are entitled to send their children to school and expect them to be safe.

“Yes, we have incidences of knives in Dundee schools. The bottom line is that no pupil should be taking a knife into school.

“If a pupil is discovered with a knife in a school in Dundee, I am confident that if the head teacher is aware of this the matter will be reported to the police.

“The police will become involved and the pupil and the parents will be spoken to. In the vast majority of cases, the pupil will be excluded.”

Mr Clancy and DI Fraser, of Police Scotland’s Dundee-based risk and concern hub, laid out the measures to be used to achieve their goal of making schools as safe as possible.

They include excluding pupils, reporting incidents to the police and bringing charges against offending youngsters when it is deemed to be appropriate.

However, Mr Clancy said the measures used would stop short of searching pupils as they arrive for lessons.

He said he could envisage situations where youngsters could provide legitimate reasons for having a knife.

He added: “However, if a reasonable explanation is not forthcoming, the matter will be taken further and the police will become involved.”

DI Fraser said that, in cases reported to Police Scotland, action would be taken.

He said: “This could ultimately lead to the pupil being charged with an offence.”

Mr Clancy said he believed education was the key to making sure pupils did not take knives to school.

He said: “We have various programmes in place, including using pupils who are part of the Police Youth Volunteer Scheme to talk to their peers. This has a positive effect by getting pupils to talk to each other about the possible consequences of carrying a knife to school.

“We are also working alongside the police on the No Knives Better Lives project.”

A report prepared for Monday’s meeting of the children and families services committee reveals that an analysis of local statistics did not reveal a high prevalence of knife carrying by young people in Dundee.

It states: “From 2011 to 2016, 19 incidences of a knife found in schools were detected. Two of these were described as a ‘palette knife’ taken from an art lesson.

“Although the number of detected incidents is low a single incident is cause for concern and presents a potential danger.”

In the most recent violent incident at a city school a pupil at Harris Academy had his hair set on fire by other children.

The incident, involving an aerosol of deodorant being ignited, is being investigated by police.