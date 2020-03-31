Video: Coronavirus emergency powers could see Scottish prisoners released early

Prisoners could be released early from Scottish jails if the coronavirus pandemic worsens under emergency legislation due to be passed by Holyrood on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government could soon have the power to free people serving sentences if there is a “substantial” rise in the number of Covid-19 cases within a jail in the country.

People serving life sentences, or jailed for the likes of sexual or terrorism offences, will not be released under the “last resort” measures.

The legislation due to go before MSPs aims to safeguard the function of the Scottish justice system during the outbreak, as well as providing greater protection for tenants from eviction.

© PA

Scottish government business and constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell told a press conference in St Andrew’s House, Edinburgh: “It would require further action from the Scottish Parliament to approve regulations for release. This is a two stage process.

“Legislation also specifically excludes certain categorises – life sentences, those convicted of sexual crimes, there are a number of those within the bill.

“(We are) not saying action is going to take place but it is creating the circumstances where it could take place if there was a substantial increase in number of cases within the prison service. This will be kept under review.

“We will make it clear if the power is going to used before it is used. The procedure will be to put those regulations into the parliament. They have to be approved within 28 days but can come into effect.

“We are not saying this action is going to take place. It can come into effect immediately. It is a potential but it not an actuality yet.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “That provision is in the bill. I just want to stress for the assurance of people across the country that it is a power we will only use as a last resort.

© PA

“It is not something we would want to be doing but, as is the case with many of these powers, they are there as a contingency so they are there if need them.”

The announcement came shortly after Ms Sturgeon confirmed that the number of people in Scotland who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 is 60, a rise of 13 on Monday.

She said as of 9am on Tuesday 1,993 people had tested positive for the virus, up 430 on the previous day.

She said 108 of these positive tests have come from a lab which was unable to submit data over the weekend, “part of the reason why this increase is so high”.