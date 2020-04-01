VIDEO: Coronavirus death toll rises to 76 in Scotland as pandemic claims another 16 lives

A further 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told Holyrood.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said there have now been 2,310 positive cases of Covid-19 north of the border, up from 1,993 yesterday.

Following the first full week of lockdown measures, Ms Sturgeon thanked the people of Scotland for “complying with the rules” implemented.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She also told MSPs that the confirmed number of cases was almost certainly an underestimate, as most people who display symptoms of the virus are told to self-isolate.

She said: “It is with sadness I have to report 16 further deaths, which means a total of 76 patients have died due to the virus.”

Increase of 317 today, and 16 further deaths – total number now 76. pic.twitter.com/X7p114VMDU — Lesley-Anne Kelly (@L_A_Kelly) April 1, 2020

A breakdown of the number of deaths in each of the health board regions in Scotland, including Tayside, is expected to be published around 2.30pm today.

There were 214 confirmed cases of the virus in Tayside yesterday.

Jackson Carlaw and Richard Leonard, the leaders of the Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour, also sent their condolences to those who had lost loved ones to the virus.

We will keep you updated on all of the key developments as the day progresses