VIDEO: Convoy of bikers on Dundee streets bid farewell to drug victim Reece, 17

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Dundee yesterday to say their final farewells to teenager Reece Smith.

Family and friends of the 17-year-old from Douglas gathered at James Ashton’s service rooms in Lochee, only a stone’s throw from where the tragic teen died on May 19 after taking drugs.

The mourners were led by Reece’s devastated mum Samantha Craig. She was joined by his dad Ross along with sisters Danielle, Emma and Bethany.

Following the funeral dozens of motorbike friends provided an escort for his hearse on the short journey to Birkhill Cemetery where he was buried in the pouring rain.

The service at the funeral rooms was taken by civil celebrant Dominick Watson, who said Reece’s family has been left wholly devastated by his passing.

He added: “We need to make one thing crystal clear today – Reece wasn’t an addict. He made a mistake and it cost him his life.”

Mr Watson said he had been asked by Reece’s family to make an appeal at the funeral.

He said: “Reece’s family has asked me to appeal to each and every one of you here today.

“Just don’t take drugs – in any way, shape or form because, as Sam said, you don’t have to be taking drugs for years and live with addiction to die of drug use.

“There’s always a danger that you can die – even if you’re trying something for the first time. Let it be your legacy to Reece that none of you will take drugs in the future, so in that way, no other family has to go through what Reece’s family is going through here today.”

Mr Watson said that with Reece what you saw was what you got.

“Reece was independent, he was deep, he was caring and loving whilst at the same time wasn’t an angel by any stretch of the imagination – he didn’t have a halo – and I won’t be giving him one here today.

“He could be a bit of a rebel – but foremost, Reece was a lad who lived his life in his own way and on his own terms.”

Mr Watson also read out a tribute written by Reece’s sister Danielle which said: “Growing up with Reece created a lot of joy and laughter in our family.

“He was always doing weird and wonderful things to get a laugh out of everyone.

“It’s hard to imagine a world without him by my side, supporting me through everything and just being the love-filled brother he always was.”

Reece’s best friend Josh Hamilton, 17, from Douglas, also wrote a tribute for the funeral.

It said: “We truly had an unbreakable bond from the moment we first met roughly 13 years ago.

“He was amazing and will be missed dearly.”