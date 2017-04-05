VIDEO: Contender for miss of the season at Aberdeen last night

Aberdeen striker Miles Storey submitted an entry for the miss of the season during the Dons’ 1-0 victory over Inverness on last night.

Englishman Storey, playing against his former club in the clash at Pittodrie, somehow failed to find an empty net after receiving a low cross just inches from the line in the middle of the goal.

Storey went at the ball with his right foot as the cross from Jonny Hayes skidded across the penalty area, finding the striker in a yard of space, but he couldn’t make contact and the ball bounced off his standing leg and away from goal.

He had a second bite of the cherry as he desperately attempted to turn and slot the ball home, but the chance was gone.

The chance was spurned during the final 10 minutes of the game.

It mattered little, though, as Aberdeen held onto the lead given to them by Ash Taylor in the first half and remain in second place in the Scottish Premiership.