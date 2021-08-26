VIDEO: Rangers match gaffe leads to ‘confused man’ cameo and namecheck for Invergowrie professor

Fans watching the Rangers game this evening were left surprised after being suddenly left watching a confused man in a studio.

The Light Blues were in action against Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

However, midway through the second half, the screen showed a masked man and woman standing at a desk, which looked like the Reporting Scotland Studio, before the woman walked away.

The man was then shown in a close-up shot before a caption read: “Professor Colin Campbell, James Hutton Institute.”

The man featured was not Professor Campbell, who is on the scientific centre’s board of directors.

The coverage returned to the Rangers game after around a minute and a half, but the gaffe was quickly ridiculed on social media.

Jambo Mason wrote: “That studio scene was more entertaining than this whole game so far 😂 #professorcolincampbell #RangersFC #bbc”

Another said: “BBC Scotland’s coverage of the Alashkert v Glasgow Rangers game just got interrupted by live images of a man.

“The man became increasingly uncomfortable as it dawned on him that he was on live TV.

“There was also a woman but she ran off leaving the man on his own. Great stuff.”

Another wrote: “Rangers game on BBC Scotland has taken an interesting turn…

To be fair it’s more interesting than what WAS happening…”

Rangers game on BBC Scotland has taken an interesting turn…

The tie ended 0-0, with Rangers advancing 1-0 on aggregate.

The James Hutton Institute combines measure rainfall and other events to analyse crops, soils and land use and environmental research.

It aims to help with key global issues, such as food, energy and environmental security, and developing and promoting effective technological and management solutions.