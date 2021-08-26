Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Rangers match gaffe leads to ‘confused man’ cameo and namecheck for Invergowrie professor

By Steven Rae
August 26, 2021, 7:40 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 8:46 pm
The 'confused man' seen during the Rangers game tonight.
Fans watching the Rangers game this evening were left surprised after being suddenly left watching a confused man in a studio.

The Light Blues were in action against Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

However, midway through the second half, the screen showed a masked man and woman standing at a desk, which looked like the Reporting Scotland Studio, before the woman walked away.

The man was then shown in a close-up shot before a caption read: “Professor Colin Campbell, James Hutton Institute.”

The man featured was not Professor Campbell, who is on the scientific centre’s board of directors.

The coverage returned to the Rangers game after around a minute and a half, but the gaffe was quickly ridiculed on social media.

Jambo Mason wrote: “That studio scene was more entertaining than this whole game so far 😂 #professorcolincampbell #RangersFC #bbc”

Another said: “BBC Scotland’s coverage of the Alashkert v Glasgow Rangers game just got interrupted by live images of a man.

“The man became increasingly uncomfortable as it dawned on him that he was on live TV.

“There was also a woman but she ran off leaving the man on his own. Great stuff.”

Another wrote: “Rangers game on BBC Scotland has taken an interesting turn…
To be fair it’s more interesting than what WAS happening…”

The tie ended 0-0, with Rangers advancing 1-0 on aggregate.

The James Hutton Institute combines measure rainfall and other events to analyse crops, soils and land use and environmental research.

It aims to help with key global issues, such as food, energy and environmental security, and developing and promoting effective technological and management solutions.