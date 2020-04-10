Video: Collaborative art project aimed at engaging audiences across the city is launched by Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

A project has been launched by the Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, showcasing artwork created for – and by – the people of Dundee.

‘Where are you, Dundee?’ launched on Friday, with the aim of engaging audiences and communities across the city, encouraging them to connect and share creative experiences as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

The project, which is expected to launch fully in the coming weeks, has been developed in response to the social disruption the pandemic has caused..

Each week, a new series of creative tasks will be announced, designed to bring people together whilst they are apart.

Participants will be invited to share their stories and artwork via online and offline methods, creating an evolving tapestry of memories, experiences and everyday moments.

The project is open to everyone and will reach out to those who are vulnerable and isolated in society, offering support and encouragement to those who need it most, as people adjust to new restrictions.

Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore, who recently joined Dundee Rep as new associate directors, will lead the development of engagement, participation and creative learning.

They will join forces with Andrew Panton, artistic director for Scottish Dance Theatre, and Joan Clevillé, joint chief executive and artistic director for Dundee Rep, to lead a programme of dance and theatre engagement in the city and further afield.

Joan Clevillé said: “When we were thinking about our artistic response over this period, we were really keen to involve our audiences and make sure they were involved in the choices we make.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What is a theatre and dance company when our building is closed and we can’t be in the same physical spaces as our audiences and participants?

“Where are you, Dundee? is a conversation that will take place both online and offline. It is a provocation and an invitation to find creativity in everyday life, to collect positive action and stimulate engagement across different generations. We can’t wait to see people’s responses and build this artwork together!

Jess Thorpe and Tashi Gore said: “The tasks will be designed to appeal to a wide range of people and so there should be something that everyone can engage with.

“We are looking forward to learning more about our community as the project grows and we are excited for what we will learn about Dundee along the way.

“We also hope that as the weeks go on it can provide us all with a valuable source of strength, and a connection to our neighbours as we get through this difficult time together.”

Please visit dundeerep.co.uk for updates and information on how you can get involved.