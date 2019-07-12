VIDEO: Coastguard in plea as footage emerges of kids swimming in deadly, flooded Angus river

The Coastguard has issued a warning after footage emerged of children playing in an Angus river in which two people died last year.

The video shows three youngsters in the North Esk near Montrose, which is currently in a state of flooding due to heavy rainfall.

One man lost his life in the river in August last year, after getting into difficulty in the water, near to Marykirk.

The post by the HM Coastguard Angus and Mearns said: “Below is a video taken yesterday of children ‘playing’ in the North Esk near #Montrose.

“The river is in a slight state of flood following heavy rain fall inland.

“What can’t be seen in the video is the uneven surface of the riverbed, the potential foot entrapment from a sunken tree that would cause you to be pulled under the surface as the water pushes over your head, the temperature of the water that will have you cramping up unable to get you balance or the large items of debris flowing down stream that will take you off your feet and cause injury or worse.

“Do YOU know where your kids are, what they are up to?

“We fully understand the attraction of the water, we just need you to #THINKFIRST.

“Two people lost their lives on this river last year, we don’t want any more.”

Every year, in the UK, around 400 people die from drowning as a result of an accident in or around water.

There are thousands of individuals who survive drowning events but who are left with severe, and often permanent, life-changing injuries.

The post added: “Our search, rescue and emergency services respond to over 100,000 water-related rescue, and flood events annually. All of these place huge burdens on families, individuals and society.

“Many of these deaths are as a result of simple everyday mistakes, such as a trip or fall into water, or misjudgments such as underestimating the effect of swimming in cold open water unprepared can have.

“Others result from inherently risky activities including jumping/tombstoning from a great height into water.

“If you see anybody in difficulty dial 999 ask for Coastguard.”