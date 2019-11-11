VIDEO: Clips show Lee taking death-defying leaps and backflips off Arbroath cliffs

While many people may call Arbroath cliff diver Lee Mitchell mad, the 27-year-old just laughs it off.

Lee, a joiner from Arbroath, has made a splash online with his sensational cliff-diving videos.

The clips, which show Lee taking death-defying leaps and backflips off the Arbroath cliffs, have earned him hundreds of views on Facebook, as well as almost a thousand followers on his Instagram account.

But while Lee is an experienced diver, he has warned anyone thinking about taking it up to do their research first.

© Supplied

He started diving aged 14 after seeing others diving off the cliffs. He told the Tele: “I’ve always been into more extreme sports, like mountain biking. Football just doesn’t cut it for me.

“It’s all about adrenaline, and chasing that high. I’ve been doing this for more than 12 years now, and I’m still always looking to move to bigger and better jumps.”

Commenters on his page often call Lee “nuts” or “bonkers”, but the daredevil said: “It’s normal for me.

© Supplied

“All my friends and family are just used to it really. Folks call me daft and crazy, but honestly it’s just a regular hobby.”

Despite his love of getting a rush, Lee confessed that the nerves do still get to him.

“I definitely get scared sometimes,” he said.

“You’ll see me pacing up and down the rocks, getting nervous and looking down before taking a step back.

“It’s just about taking that first leap. Once I’ve done that my body kind of takes over, it’s like second nature.”

So here it is!!😁This is the craziest / scariest stunts I’ve done to date, taken 4 new tricks to higher heights!The doubles are 27ft, and the gainer is 51ft!😯Cheers to Kyle Skelly & Arryn Skelly for the awesome video!! And Scott Moreland for being the life guard keeping me safe!👊🏻 Posted by Lee Mitchell on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Because of the extremely dangerous nature of his pastime, Lee insists that he takes every precaution.

“Safety is obviously the number one priority,” he said.

“I go out into the water a lot before I jump to check it’s deep enough and safe for me to dive in to. I used to go out in my kayak with a ruler to measure the depth, sometimes I still do.

“I tend to stick to the Arbroath cliffs as well, since I know the area. I know where it’s safe to jump and swim, and I only ever jump at high tide. If you jump at low tide you’ll have problems.”

The adrenaline junkie also encourages people who want to get into the sport to remain safe, adding: “When you first start out, make sure you’re totally safe and know what you’re doing.

“You need to start low and work your way up, get some practice first. You’d much rather make a mistake on a 27 foot cliff than a 50 foot one.”

The jumper encourages people to make the most of the cliffs, saying: “I’m not looking to mentor anyone, but when I first started out lots of older guys helped me out.

“I’m happy to give advice and a helping hand to anyone who wants to get involved.

“The Arbroath cliffs are such a great thing for the town to have, and I want to get them more attention, I encourage everyone to enjoy the area in their own way – even if it’s not as extreme as mine.”