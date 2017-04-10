Two men and a woman were airlifted to safety after falling from a cliff near Dunkeld in highland Tayside.

The full-scale emergency response involving Tayside Mountain Rescue and Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was launched at about 7pm on Saturday.

The helicopter was drafted in to help remove the casualties at the difficult terrain near Polney Crag, to the north west of Dunkeld.

The casualties were extracted from the scene in a rope rescue by firefighters, who mobilised specialised teams from Perth and Dundee.

The two men were taken to hospital, while the woman was treated at the scene. The condition of the men is not known.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to help with the rescue of three climbers who fell from a cliff face.

“The incident happened at Polney Crag near to Dunkeld.

“Two rope rescue teams from Perth and Dundee as well as three fire appliances including an aerial rescue appliance were mobilised to the scene.

“This was part of a multi-agency response that included the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Police Scotland and the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

“The injured parties were winched to safety by the Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter.”