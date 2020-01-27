VIDEO: Clark’s make biggest-ever Dundee cake to celebrate Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to city

Local bakers Clark’s have been called in to help announce Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to the City of Discovery – by making their biggest ever Dundee cake.

As announced this morning, the three day music festival is coming to Dundee in May for the second time, 14 years after Camperdown Park first hosted the event.

Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris are among the artists headlining.

The gargantuan cake, weighing 32kg (70lbs) and measuring 20 inches across has beaten their own record set in 2017.

It took seven hours to bake yesterday afternoon, staff at the city bakery said.

The cake was placed in the window of their Crichton Street store this morning, with the shop offering free Dundee cake to passing punters for the whole of today.

Bakery boss Jonathon Clark was flabbergasted by the approach from the broadcaster – and initially thought he was being tricked.

He said: “I thought it was a joke – I got this call from the BBC saying they wanted to make the biggest Dundee cake for the biggest event in Dundee this year.

“I just said yes right away. We were so honoured to have been chosen by BBC Radio 1 to do this.”

Dan Bunce, operations manager at Clark’s, added: “There’s a lot of hype around Dundee at the moment and we reckon they had such a good time here in 2006, they had to come back.”