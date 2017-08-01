VIDEO: CCTV footage shows member of public trying to apprehend armed bank robber

Dramatic CCTV footage of a member of the public wrestling with an armed bank robber has been released by police.

The passer-by attempted to apprehend the “brazen” balaclava-clad thief seconds after he pulled a weapon on “terrified” staff at the bank in south-west London.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad are probing the incident that took place on a busy high street.

The suspect, aged between 30 and 40, approached the bank in Broad Street, Teddington, at around 2.30pm on March 10, first peering through the door, police said.

A bank robber was wrestled by a member of the public in south-west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

When he returned a short time later he pulled a balaclava over his face and approached the counter, pulling a gun from a blue plastic bag and demanding money.

“The man was confronted by a member of the public who attempted to restrain him, but after a brief struggle the suspect managed to escape,” a police spokesman said.

The robber pulled a gun from a blue plastic bag (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The robber, who is thought to have travelled to the bank on an adult mountain bike and live in the local area, fled with over £150.

Detective Constable Mike Bunn said: “This was a brazen robbery on a busy high street which left members of staff at the branch terrified.

“The robber travelled to the bank on a men’s mountain bike and it is possible that he may live locally. I am urging anyone who recognises the man in the footage to contact us.”

CCTV of the incident has been issued by the Metropolitan Police (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police said the suspect was wearing a grey hooded top with a cap, black gloves, a black satchel bag and dark trousers.

He also wore Nike trainers with what appears to be a red tick.