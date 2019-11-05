VIDEO: Carousel keep on moving as Dundee band prepare for city gig this weekend

Dundee band Carousel will play at the city’s Beat Generator this weekend, as they continue their reunion tour.

As previously reported in the Tele, the band is back after a hiatus of more than a year, with a brand new line-up and brand new gigs.

Carousel hit the Dundee live music scene back in November 2016, but after masses of success, supporting the likes of Cast and being tipped as one of the ones to watch by indie promoters, This Feeling, the group took a break in June last year.

Familiar face, Bradley Kennedy, will still be fronting the band as lead singer and backing guitar as Ryan Thain joins him as lead guitarist, Chris Wood comes in on drums and well known Dundee musician Ronnie Falconer will be on bass and backing vocals

Friday’s home town show sees Carousel supporting The Capollos at Beat Generator in South Ward Road.

They will also be heading to Glasgow to support Crown State at the 13th Note on October 21.