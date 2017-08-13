With only a few hours remaining until Dundee’s biggest music festival in over a decade draws to a close party-goers are making the most of it.

Doors opened today around 12pm and a steady stream of revellers have filled into the site since then.

Chart-toppers Rudimental will close the Mardi Gras main stage, while Dundee rockers The Law will play their last ever gig after 20 years in the Jam: Live tent.

Earlier, the Cuban Brothers really got the crowd going with a mix of classic covers and hilarious stage show.

Charlotte Bremner, aka Be Charlotte, admitted it was surreal to play on such a huge stage in her home town. The 20-year-old, who grew up not far from Camperdown Park, played an outstanding set at 4.30pm.

We spoke to some festival-goers to get their view on this weekend’s event.

