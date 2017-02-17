Shocking footage has emerged of a car being driven the wrong direction down a one-way street — narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a 4×4.

The incident happened at the junction connecting Constitution Street with the Hilltown just before noon on Wednesday.

One driver, who did not want to be named, recorded the incident on his dash cam. Images show a black Vauxhall Corsa driving into the oncoming traffic at Constitution Street.

The female driver continues on to the Hilltown through a no-entry sign into the oncoming traffic.

The motorist who captured the footage on camera said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing when the woman drove into the path of a 4×4.

He said the incident had left the driver and his passenger shaken — and said the “reckless” act could have been more serious.

He said: “Not only did the driver pull out dangerously, she has gone on to enter a one-way street in the wrong direction.

“It could have been extremely serious — especially as she must have been travelling at a speed of 30-40mph. The only reason she had to stop was that she was heading towards a 4×4 — the woman driving the car seemed totally oblivious as to what was happening.

“It was possibly out of frustration more than anything else — there are on-going roadworks in the Hilltown but it doesn’t condone that kind of driving.

“You can clearly see from the pictures that I’ve exited Constitution Street when the traffic green filter arrow is on.

“If I hadn’t reacted quickly I could have ploughed right into the side of the car.

“The whole incident left me terrified.”

Coldside councillor Jimmy Black said he hoped it was a one-off “unfortunate incident”.

He said: “One reason for having a one-way system in place is to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

“The traffic generally flows freely in this area and the vast majority of drivers approach this stretch of road sensibly.

“The roadworks that are currently in place will be completed shortly and I would urge drivers to be patient.”