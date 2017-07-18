Firefighters were called out to a Dundee street after a car was found ablaze.

Emergency services were called out to The Aspens, in Whitfield, at 9.20am.

The front of the blue Peugeot was left burnt out after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police officers remained on the scene in the aftermath of the incident, but it’s not yet known if the fire is being treated as suspicious.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said one appliance from the Kingsway station attended.

Firefighters were on the scene for around half an hour and a hosereel jet was used to douse the flames.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.