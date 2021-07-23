Video captures large van fire in middle of busy Fife road

A video shared online captured a large van after it caught fire in Dunfermline in Fife on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been mobilised to the scene on July 23 following reports of a vehicle fire.

A spokesman said one appliance and firefighters were on scene at Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline, Fife, dealing with the blaze.

In a video shared by Fife Jammer Locations, flames and smoke can be seen pouring from the white vehicle.

The van appears to have stagecoach branding. The bus operator has been contacted for comment.

One eyewitness said they saw who they presumed was the driver walking away from the van to safety.

“We felt the heat from inside our car on the other side of the road,” they added, saying the fire crews had not arrived when they were passing.

“Hope no one’s in it,” another concerned local said.

A spokesman for Stagecoach told The Courier that no one was injured in the incident and the driver had left the vehicle after smelling burning.

He added that a full investigation would be carried out in due course.