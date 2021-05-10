Video captures dramatic rescue by Kinghorn RNLI after boat capsizes in Forth

A crew from Kinghorn RNLI were called to rescue eight from a capsized dinghy in the Firth of Forth on Sunday.

Two adults and five children were in the water by the time the lifesavers arrived, with the craft capsizing around one mile off Port Seton in the Forth.

An eighth person was said to have been making their way to shore using three SUP paddleboards.

A dramatic video captured by the Kinghorn crew shows them pulling the adults and children to safety after speeding to the scene.

The volunteer crew was called out at 3:29pm following a 999 call to the Coastguard reporting a small sailing dinghy and paddleboards in trouble.

Succesful rescue

Kinghorn RNLI said on Facebook: “Whilst approaching the scene, it was advised that the dinghy had capsized, and seven occupants were in the water.

“We were soon alongside and pulled everyone to safety on board the lifeboat.

“An eighth person was making their way to Port Seton with three SUP boards but was making slow progress, so they were also recovered to the lifeboat.

“On arrival it became apparent that the dinghy had offered assistance to two SUP paddlers and had then capsized a short time later.

“All casualties were taken to Port Seton where two ambulances arrived to check everyone out along with North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team and Fisherrow Coastguard.”

The lifeboat crew then returned the dinghy and paddleboards to shore once all casualties were safe.

Locals thank lifesavers

They added: “We would always recommend that you check the weather conditions prior to going afloat, particularly on the sea.

“If you do get into difficulty, please call for assistance as soon as possible. There is sea safety and advice for various watersports available on the RNLI website.”

Kinghorn RNLI is staffed by volunteers who regularly attend emergencies in the Forth after people get into trouble.

The team on Saturday included lifesavers Neil Chalmers, Robert Rutherford, Kerr Milne, Matthew Mulligan, Graham Milne, and Rob Douglas.

One local congratulated the team, saying: “Could have been a different outcome if it wasn’t for you guys, well done, be proud.”

Another added: “You guys are totally amazing. Thank you for all you do.”

A third person said: “Professional job done as always.”