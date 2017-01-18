Camperdown Wildlife Centre has released footage of their three new bears finding life just right – as they are spoilt by the keepers on their second birthday.

The European Brown Bear cubs Brumm, Maja and Brumma are young siblings and keepers are delighted to see them settling in well to their Dundee home, having arrived in November 2016.

They came from Kolmarden Zoo in Sweden following the sad death of Comet the bear in August.

But keepers do not want to dwell on that now, with the three young bears future ahead, as they release video footage and pictures of the bears tearing into the gifts their keepers had left dotted around the enclosure.

The public have responded with enthusiasm, as the video is shared and liked via Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s Facebook page.

Bradly Yule, Network manager at the Wildlife Centre said: “They are all great characters and have settled in very comfortably to life at Camperdown.

“They have also been a great source of amusement for our female bear Star, who has been eagerly watching their young antics, foraging around, climbing in the trees and on their newly installed high wooden platforms.

“All four bears have been interacting and getting used to one another over the past few weeks. They are slowly being introduced together on a one-to one basis to make sure that they are all comfortable sharing the same spaces, sleeping dens and play areas. Our zookeepers will continue this process over the coming weeks.

“These new bears form part of a coordinated species management programme across Europe and meet with our current conservation, learning and research objectives.”