Dundee’s Camperdown Park is almost set to host Carnival Fifty Six.

The site is nearing completion and looks amazing ahead of this weekend’s festivities.

Thousands of revellers are expected to descend on the city for the event.

The colourful Big Top tent, along with the Discovery Live stage, ferris wheel and a number of other structures have now been erected at the site.

Work is ongoing throughout the park, with the Mardi Gras main stage still in the process of being built.

The organisers say the site is due to be completed by tomorrow morning.

A video of from Police Scotland gives a glimpse of what party goers can expect to see.

Let’s hope the sky will be just as blue on Saturday and Sunday!