VIDEO: Calls for clarity as return to school on January 18 ‘under review’ by Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has been asked to clarify whether remote learning could be extended beyond January 18.

Earlier today, the First Minister said the decision was “under review” amid concerns over the new strain of Covid-19 in children.

Scientists are currently investigating whether the new strain is more transmissible among children and young people.

However Scottish Conservatives Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson said many parents would be “concerned” over her comments.

Do they need to start preparing now for a long-haul blended learning at home?” Ruth Davidson

She said the closure of schools affected all aspects of family life, including the “ability to work and pay the bills”.

Ms Davidson added: “They will rightly be concerned to have just heard the First Minister say that the January 18 return date in under review.

“Can the First Minister give parents at home an idea of how likely it will be that children will return to classrooms from January 18 or do they need to start preparing now for a long-haul blended learning at home?”

Plans announced at the weekend will see only children of keyworkers and vulnerable young people return to school from January 5.

The Christmas holiday was extended for all other children until January 11, where they will learn from home until “at least” January 18.

© Supplied by SNP

In response, Ms Sturgeon told parliament schools will reopen on January 18 “if it is at all possible”, despite reiterating the desire to have school life return to normal.

She said: “I will try to do what I have tried to do every day over the past 10 months and that is give people as much clarity as I possibly can.

“We will if it is at all possible get schools back open on January 18.

“That has been a priority, it continues to be a priority for all the reasons we understand I think all of us agree on.

“If that means the rest of us living under more severe restrictions then we will not shy away from saying that as well.

“But we have to give ourselves the time to understand this virus a little bit more.”