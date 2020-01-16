Video: Business owners slams ‘running man’ who damaged shop frontage at the weekend

A crazed yob hurled a traffic cone through a shop window before fleeing the scene.

Shocking footage captured on Tay Medispa in Perth CCTV shows the drama unfold before the perpetrator runs off.

Julia Langford, clinical director at the business, said hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused during the incident.

The lout was captured calmly walking along York Place in the early hours on Saturday morning before picking up a traffic cone which was being used as part ongoing roadworks.

Shortly after 2.30am, the person can be seen charging at the premises before launching the item damaging a window frame.

Seconds later he runs in the direction of the city centre leaving a sea of broken glass in his wake.

Staff arrived at the building at 8am on Saturday morning and reported the matter to the police who are now investigating the incident.

Dr Langford explained it was business as usual on Saturday morning while customers slammed the actions of the culprit.

She added: “It would appear the person has been acting alone because the weather was so horrendous at the weekend it hard to see it clearly.

“We thought at first the person may have been under the influence but they do run at pace to target the shop.

“There is ongoing road works so there was a lot of cones situated at the roadside. We think it was a male but it was hard to tell.”

The business uploaded the footage onto their social media page and is now offering a reward of a £100 gift card for any information regarding the incident.

She added: “It’s a massive frustration something like this has happened. It is double glazing and the middle pane was damaged.

“Thankfully nothing was taken in the incident but it has still cost us around £300 to cover the repairs.”

Despite the damage, the business managed to see the funnier side and joked the culprit must have been “desperate” for a bikini wax.

Police Scotland confirmed they are aware of the matter and are looking into it.