Video: Broughty Ferry man takes aim at Tory government with pro-Indy message

A Broughty Ferry man has taken another shot at the Conservative government by calling them liars on a 10-foot sign near the Drumgeith playing fields.

Graham Burns put the finishing touches to his trailer demanding fresh calls for Independence.

Speaking today he said action at Westminster to suspend parliament had been the “straw that broke the camel’s back” as he unveiled the sign.

Motorists were keen to get pictures of the message painted onto the trailer which read: “get to fcuk u lying Torie baskets. Indy 2 Freedom”.