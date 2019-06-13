VIDEO: Broughty Ferry barber shop targeted in hammer smash and grab

The owner of a Broughty Ferry barber has been left counting the damage after his shop was broken into in the early hours of today.

Turkish Barber, on Gray Street, was the target of a smash and grab after a male entered the premises through a hole in the front door.

Owner Sinan Durmus, 44, was alerted to the robbery this morning when a neighbouring business owner told him of the damage.

The incident was captured on CCTV, at 2.38am.

Sinan said: “My neighbour came in this morning and found some broken glass on the pavement. She phoned me at 7am.”

Sinan said the culprit entered through the small hole at the bottom of the door and proceeded to take the till and smash it into the floor, leaving money and glass scattered.

He made off with £100-£150 in cash.

“I’m shocked,” he added.

“When I was driving to it I was thinking about the damage to the shop.

“When I walked in the door everywhere was covered in smashed glass.”

A video of the damage shows the small hole in the door with broken glass strewn across the shop floor and the till on the floor, with a £5 note visible, as well as coins.

Sinan said: “He took away one of the small cash safety boxes, there was nothing in it. He left blood on the glass. He left money on the floor all over the place.

“He smashed the glass with a hammer on the bottom of the door.

“I’ve been here since 2012 and this has never happened before.”

Councillor Craig Duncan said he was distressed to hear of the break in.

He added: “Any sort of burglary or robbery is distressing for those involved.

“It’s not a common occurrence. I would urge anyone who has information on it to contact the police on 101.”

A spokesman from Police Scotland said they were investigating.