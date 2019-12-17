Video: Brewery launches a new ale based on iconic Dundee Cake

Dundee Cake is famous the world over – now a city brewer is hoping to turn the sweet treat into a tasty tipple.

Danny Cullen, founder of the Law Brewing Company, has produced a new ale inspired by the famous cake in his brewery in Mid Wynd.

The Dundee Cake beer, which is a red ale, is fruity in flavour and has a hint of spice – much like the cake it took its inspiration for

© DC Thomson

Danny said “It’s something I’ve been thinking about doing for a very long time and now I’ve finally got round to it.

“I wanted it to be as close to the original Dundee cake as possible and I have used most of the same ingredients including orange, fruit, spices and almonds.

“I think this is the first ale made using the same ingredients.

“I’m excited about it and really hope it proves to be popular.

“I’ve made 700 bottles originally but if it takes off I can do more.

“I think it will appeal to tourists and locals alike especially with the Dundee connection.”

The beer is for sale in local tourist attractions including the Verdant Works, the McManus Galleries and Discovery Quay.

Labels have been specially designed for the bottle by local artist and illustrator Suzanne Scott of WhimSicAL LusH.

Danny said: “I asked her to design labels for me and I’m delighted with them.

“Her designs for the label are absolutely perfect and include most of the iconic features of Dundee.”

Danny has also just produced another new ale from the hops in his own garden.

Saison Dundee is a different type of beer to Danny’s normal brews and is also fruity in flavour.

He said: “I’m pretty hopeful that both ales will prove to be really popular.”

Danny, a former microbiologist, first began creating his own ales at home using the hops he grew in his garden.

Then in 2016 he was granted permission to turn a derelict industrial building in Mid Wynd into a nano-brewery.

Danny is hopeful of employing an apprentice in the future to help him on site.