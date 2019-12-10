VIDEO: Brechin City goalkeeper scores incredible goal from his own half to seal win

Brechin City goalkeeper Lewis McMinn scored an astonishing 90-yard wonder goal from deep in his own half as the Glebe Park side finally ended their run of six straight defeats on Saturday.

Scottish League Two’s bottom side managed a 4-2 win at Stirling Albion, with McMinn rounding off the victory with a clearance from the edge of his own penalty box that bounced before looping over opposition keeper Blair Currie and into the net.

Brechin had trailed twice in the match, with Sean Heaver’s opener cancelled out by Kieran Inglis.

It’s what you’ve been waiting for…..@lewismcminn16 scores from the edge of his own box to round off the scoring in City’s 4-2 win over Stirling Albion this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oOGLQ4m7Gx — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) December 7, 2019

Dylan Mackin restored Albion’s lead but Paul McManus netted a penalty, and then headed his second after the break.

McMinn rounded off the scoring at Forthbank with a goal he’ll never forget – with his teammates “piling” on him to celebrate.

However, Brechin remain four points behind Albion Rovers, who beat Queen’s Park 2-0 at home with Declan Byrne scored netting a double.

David Beckham famously scored with a shot from his own half against Wimbledon in 1996, although his shot was intentional – a claim McMinn didn’t make about his goal (see video below).