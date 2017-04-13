Two men who carried out a brazen £5,000 raid on a Dundee shop have been jailed.

John McGrandle, 24, and Stewart Burns, 32, made off with dozens of phones along with tablets and headphones during the break-in at Tech Repairs, Strathmartine Road, on January 3.

Some of the goods were discovered in a car while other items were stored in a blue bin.

The duo, whose addresses were given as Perth Prison, admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to breaking into the property and making off with a quantity of electrical goods and a cash box containing £40. Some of the items were not recovered. No mention was made of a third man seen on CCTV in the store at the time of the raid.

The court heard shop owner Moeez Tahir received a call at 6.50am on January 4 from a neighbouring shop to say his gate was unsecured.

Police were called and officers saw a chain lying on the ground and the inner door had been damaged. Mr Tahir reported the list of goods stolen, including an Xbox One, Toshiba laptop, Dell PC, Samsung Galaxy tablet, dozens of smartphones and three wireless earphones, totalling £5,022.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said: “Mr Tahir downloaded CCTV which he provided to police officers.

“They are clearly seen using bolt cutters and a crowbar taking items, placing them in bags and running out of the shop.”

Later that day, police found a set of red bolt cutters, a crowbar and three Nokia phones in a car.

Ms Letford added: “On January 11, police received confidential information that items were being stored in a blue bin in Craigowan Road.

“Officers found an Xbox One, an Xbox 360 slim, two iPhone 5s and a Samsung Galaxy tablet. At 12.25pm that day Mr Tahir was able to confirm these were some of the items stolen.”

McGrandle — who was released from a prison sentence last November — and Burns were later traced and charged with the theft.

Burns has previously joked about his thieving behaviour on Facebook.

When one pal accused him of stealing “stuff”, Burns replied: “Now now, we both know that I don’t do anything like that, just speculation.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown ordered McGrandle to serve 400 days of an unexpired portion of his previous sentence. Thereafter he will serve 10 months in prison.

Burns was sentenced to 21 months in prison backdated to January 23 when he was first remanded.

“They’ll just steal again”

Following the court case, Mr Tahir spoke to the Tele about the impact the crime has had on him and his business.

He said he felt the sentences imposed on the criminals would not stop them from reoffending when they were released from prison.

He said: “All we could do is hope they would get the strongest sentence they could but unfortunately I don’t think it will make a difference. They will come out and steal items again. I was really hoping the sentence would be long enough to make them learn from what they’ve done, but I don’t think it will.

“What they did made things quite unstable here because of the damage and money side of things.

“We’re back on our feet now and busy, but that period was the worst scenario of my life.

“I had never dealt with that situation before. It was quite horrible and disturbing.”