VIDEO: Boy’s adorable reaction to ‘snub’ at Dundee Christmas event seen by thousands

A boy’s adorable reaction to a ‘snub’ during a Dundee Christmas event has been seen thousands of times online.

Luke Hutton, 3, showed his disappointment at not being chosen by a magician to go on stage in a festive show for kids at Blackness Road fire station, where his dad is based.

The 27-second clip has had more than 5,000 views on Facebook since his mum Ashley shared it on Sunday.

Luke, who has speech and language difficulties, featured in the Tele shortly after he was born prematurely and not breathing.

Luke’s animated but silent reaction drew lots of positive comments on Facebook.

Hayley Samson Smith wrote: “Keep watching it, love it what a wee lamb.”

Laura Christison wrote: “My office were cracking up god love him.”

Ashley, from Monifieth, said: “The thing about that video that nobody outside our friends and family would realise is that Luke has speech and language difficulties.

“He has no diagnosis as he’s too young, but he communicates by Makaton sign language, body language and facial expressions.

“He is so animated in order to convey his feelings. He lights up everyone’s heart who ever meets him.

“He was too polite to have a full-blown tantrum so he just quietly showed his disappointment.

“Luckily he did get picked not long after this video was taken and he even won a little trophy which he was delighted with.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Luke’s Face at not being picked to go up on stage 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m greetin 😂😂😂😂😂😂 this should go viral 😂😂😂😂 Posted by Ashley Hutton on Sunday, 9 December 2018

Ashley has been delighted by the positive online reaction to the video.

She added: “People have been saying lovely things, that he’s brightened up their day, that he’s so cute, he’s so funny, he’s sweet, innocent, comical, that they they couldn’t stop watching it and showed it to everyone and that they they were so glad he finally got picked to go on stage.

“I’ve had so many messages about his video and the general consensus is that Britain is in such a mess just now so it has put a smile on so many faces to see Luke’s inner emotional rollercoaster!”