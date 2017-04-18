VIDEO: Bouncer defended after punching woman outside club

A bouncer has been defended on social media after punching a woman in the face outside a nightclub.

Video footage shows him hitting her in the face after she took a swing at him.

The incident took place on Matthew Street in Liverpool and was posted on Twitter, sparking a huge response – with many people debating as to who was in the wrong.

The woman, wearing high heels, marches towards the burly bouncer before swinging a punch towards his head.

The doorman ducks to avoid the flying arm and hits her hard in the face, causing the woman to stumble backwards.

The footage has already been retweeted more 1,600 times with a further 2,100 likes and countless more comments.

Mail Online reports that Twitter users have been quick to provide their opinion on the video clip, with some believing the bouncer was defending himself.

User Ketwigkaiser wrote: “He was in the right. She wanted to try and attack him and he landed a naughty right, good on him.”

Whilst Josh Coyne commented: “She literally swung for him. Act like a man get hit like a man.”

Jay Young commented: “No wrong doing in my opinion. If a lad tried to spark a bouncer we’d get the same treatment.”

Naomi wrote: “Serves her right. Throw a punch at a bloke, you best be ready to take a punch back.”

And Scott Haime added: “She deserved that. I don’t advocate hitting women, but if someone swings at you, you hit them back. Simple.”

But others feel it is never acceptable to hit a female.

John wrote: “As an ex-doorman myself this is f*****g disgusting, not enough characters to go into it as it’s just shocking. Hope she’s ok. Just no need.”

Whilst a user known as Tweety added: “How can anyone say he is in the right here? Even if a bloke swings for a bouncer he should show restraint and defend himself.”

And Heidi wrote: “That’s shocking. He should be able to handle that situation without hitting and retaining her and called the police. Not lamp her.”