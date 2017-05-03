VIDEO: Bloodthirsty fox tries to rip through man’s door

Dramatic footage shows a fox covered in blood trying to get into a man’s home.

The glass-eyed animal is seen locking its jaws around a door in a desperate bid to get in.

The Mirror reports that the animal has been branded a “zombie” by some who have viewed the footage, while others suggested it may have been infected or already involved in a fight.

After the fox’s attempt to get through the door in the town of Usinsk in north-central Russia’s Komi Republic, it realised its defeat and slunk away.

Urban foxes are often seen around houses and in gardens in built up areas, where they search for food.