Home » News » VIDEO: Bloodthirsty fox tries to rip through man’s door

VIDEO: Bloodthirsty fox tries to rip through man’s door

By Reporter,

Dramatic footage shows a fox covered in blood trying to get into a man’s home.

The glass-eyed animal is seen locking its jaws around a door in a desperate bid to get in.

Fox tries to get into house 2
(source: new tv)

The Mirror reports that the animal has been branded a “zombie” by some who have viewed the footage, while others suggested it may have been infected or already involved in a fight.

After the fox’s attempt to get through the door in the town of Usinsk in north-central Russia’s Komi Republic, it realised its defeat and slunk away.

Urban foxes are often seen around houses and in gardens in built up areas, where they search for food.

Fox tries to get into house
(source: new tv)
Sign up for our newsletter!
Show Comments

Cancel