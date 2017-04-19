A video of a woman trying to save the life of a pigeon on a shopping street has been shared more than 10,000 times.

Twitter user @Charlismyname posted the 16-second clip at around 6.15pm last night, along with the words ‘Meanwhile in Glasgow … #pigeonCPR” – and it now has 10,130 retweets and another 14k likes.

The unidentified woman can be seen given mouth-to-mouth to the unmoving bird – but her efforts are in vain as the animal’s head slumps over.

Glasgow Live reported that the 19-year-old Glasgow School of Art student’s account was soon trending, as amused and horrified Twitter users alike commented on the footage.

One asked: “Is pigeon CPR a common thing in Glasgow? I’m genuinely curious.”