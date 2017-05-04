VIDEO: Bizarre new craze sees teenage girls vying to win hobbyhorse showjumping title

Welcome to the latest sports craze in Europe – hobbyhorses.

Teenage girls last weekend rode hobbyhorses in an effort to win the annual championship in the sport.

In the event, contestants straddle the stuffed toy horses on a wooden stick and compete in front of judges for a number of events, including dressage and showjumping.

Finland has been at the epicentre of the craze, with more than 10,000 athletes and supporters from across the country.

Some 200 riders competed in Vantaa last Saturday in the annual championships, attracting around 1,000 spectators in a bustling sports hall.

Competitors challenged each other for numerous titles in sub-categories and, just like in traditional equestrian, points are awarded for style and posture

Riders have been known to make and name their own hobbyhorses complete with eyes and manes, as well as covering the horses with blankets at night while the ‘sleep’.

Oscar-nominated director Selma Vilhunen made a documentary about the craze, called ‘Hobbyhorse Revolution’.

According to the London Evening Standard, she said: “It’s like dancing, it’s empowering, it’s fun, it’s amazing to watch.

“They keep getting better and better, jumping higher and higher.

“New talent is coming through.”

The film, launched in Switzerland on April 23, follows a group of girls who find a sense of belonging and empowerment in the hobbyhorse community.

It also shows them exercising outdoors in woodlands and parks, as well as training seriously and organising nationwide competitions.

Rider Mariam Njie, 14, said in the London Evening Standard: “Life has its ups and downs; this is not the easiest time in my life. But I gotta just jump over it”.

Statistically, hobbyhorse riders mainly are girls aged between 12 and 18. However, some boys are involved in the sport.