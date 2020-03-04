Video: Bird’s bid for a pheasant stay at Dundee hotel in bizarre door incident

Staff at a Dundee hotel were surprised after an appropriately bird-brained guest took up residence inside the lobby last night and had to be coaxed down with a bed sheet.

Workers at the Queens Hotel had initially dismissed concerns from guests about a pheasant loitering outside on the Nethergate – until the bird took up residence on top of a door between the entrance and reception.

The feathered friend appeared to be in a flap and was initially reluctant to come down.

However, a helpful passer-by who seemed to know how to deal with troublesome guests was able to coax the animal down into a bed sheet before releasing it outside.

Receptionist Ally Hill was on shift last night and described the surreal situation.

“It was a bit stressed out for a while – I don’t know how it got there or where it came from,” he said.

“I had a couple of people that came in and one said, ‘You’ve got a pheasant outside’, but I didn’t really think anything of it at first.

“But a passer-by was concerned so I went out to the front door and there it was, perched on top of the door inside.”

After fetching the sheet from a store, Ally and the passer-by were able to persuade the pheasant to come down – and loosely trapped it in the sheet until they were able to set it free.

The worker added: “The guy who helped us took it down to the riverside area, which is where he seems to think it’s come from. Apparently they gather down there quite a lot, at the railway.

“I’ve lived here for years now and I’ve never seen a pheasant in the city centre.

“I grew up in Carnoustie so you would see them quite often at the side of the roads in the country – but never here.”

And as for whether the plucky pheasant would have been able to book a room, Ally says it’s unlikely – there’s a pecking order to these things, after all.

He joked: “We were nearly fully booked last night so unless it was willing to pay it wouldn’t have got a room.”