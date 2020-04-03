Video: Bagpipers across Scotland show appreciation for key workers

Thousands of Scots have paid tribute to NHS staff and key workers for helping to keep the country running amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Piping Centre called on pipers from around Scotland to join them in paying tribute to NHS staff and to other key workers who are helping keep the country fed and cared for.

‘Pipe Up! For The Key Workers!’ ran alongside the ‘Clap for our Carers’ tribute at 8pm on Thursday.

Hundreds of musicians joined together in a rendition of ‘Scotland the Brave’ to show their gratitude, as people from around the world took to their doorsteps and applauded.

One man who took part, Finlay MacDonald, said: “It was great, a really special moment – all our neighbours were out in their gardens with a rousing round of applause.

“This is our way of entertaining people and showing our appreciation to key staff who are keeping us safe.

“We have heard from people in Japan, South Africa, America, Spain and Italy who are all taking part.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was joined by the health minister Jeane Freeman outside St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to pay tribute.

Clapping for our brilliant NHS and social care workers with ⁦@JeaneF1MSP⁩ outside ⁦@scotgov⁩ HQ at 8pm. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all you are doing ❤️ #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/aO5NlJgl2t — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 2, 2020