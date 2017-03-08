If you’ve ever played school or Sunday-league football you’ll probably recognise this situation.

It’s your team’s turn to kick off after conceding and you want a quick reply. What do you do? Shoot immediately, of course.

Recall that image that you had in your head of the ball flying perfectly into the net? Well, a Brazilian lower league club side just made that a reality.

Not only could the keeper do nothing but stand there but the back of the net rippled without the ball touching the ground – the players were right to celebrate.

The wonder goal was scored by 23-year-old number 10 Mirrai – also spelt Mirray – for Comercial FC in the Brazilian league’s third tier. It brought them 2-1 ahead in what ended up being a thumping performance by them, as they beat their opponents Catanduvense 4-1.

According to AS, many in Brazil are already calling for the goal to be nominated for this year’s Puskas Award – an accolade presented by FIFA for the goal of the year.