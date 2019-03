Reform Street was decorated with brightly-coloured spray paint to make a statement about gender inequality.

Dundee’s Amina Muslim Women’s Resource Centre, Summerhall and the Church of Scotland officially launched their #AnyWomanAnywhere campaign yesterday.

A team from the Amina centre took their message to the city centre with the help of locallyrenowned artist C Gull.

The Reform Street mural takes shape

