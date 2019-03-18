Monday, March 18th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

VIDEO: Argument at Dundee vs Celtic match as steward takes Irish flag from fan

by Steven Rae
March 18, 2019, 1:18 pm
An angry exchange was captured inside the ground
Tweets showing the moment a Celtic fan’s Irish tricolour was taken by a steward at Dens – and then an angry exchange afterwards – have been captured on camera.

The posts show a steward apparently reaching up and grabbing the flag as it is draped over an advertising hoarding above the tunnel as Dundee played hosts to Celtic at Dens Park.

A man is then seen jumping down apparently to retrieve it:

A second tweet shows an angry exchange involving stewards and the owner of the flag trying to get it back, as police officers look on:

 

Celtic won the match 1-0 with a goal deep into added time.

Dundee FC has been approached for comment.

 

