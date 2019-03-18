VIDEO: Argument at Dundee vs Celtic match as steward takes Irish flag from fan

Tweets showing the moment a Celtic fan’s Irish tricolour was taken by a steward at Dens – and then an angry exchange afterwards – have been captured on camera.

The posts show a steward apparently reaching up and grabbing the flag as it is draped over an advertising hoarding above the tunnel as Dundee played hosts to Celtic at Dens Park.

A man is then seen jumping down apparently to retrieve it:

Anyone notice the steward take down the tri-colour and the boy jump straight down after it 😂😂😂🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/IhQPQQAtVW — Adam O'Brian (@AOBrian95) March 17, 2019

A second tweet shows an angry exchange involving stewards and the owner of the flag trying to get it back, as police officers look on:

You need to take back what belongs to you 🇮🇪 #DUNCEL pic.twitter.com/Va8fIBbQMw — Stephen Roberts 🍀 (@Roberts1521) March 17, 2019

Celtic won the match 1-0 with a goal deep into added time.

Dundee FC has been approached for comment.