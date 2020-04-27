Video: Ardler youngster left ‘gobsmacked’ after surprise visit from Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompas

A Dundee youngster has been left delighted after receiving a special visit from Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompas.

Five-year-old Cohenn Watt was “overwhelmed” after the characters descended on his street in Ardler on Sunday and handed him a golden ticket.

The visit, which came courtesy of community group Dundee Thegither, was a bit of a surprise for Cohenn – but he still managed to dress himself up as the eccentric fictional character whilst greeting his guests.

His mum, Glenda, said: “He totally loved it. He’s five years old and you’re trying to keep him occupied at a time like this so you’re really aware of anything that’s going on.

“There was somebody in the scheme nearby who had received a golden ticket and we could hear them in the car in the distance.

“We were sitting watching Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and he was all dressed up and then we went outside to take a look.

“They were actually starting to drive in the opposite direction to us but the Oompa Loompas spotted him in his outfit and turned the car around.

“They thought it was amazing. The woman driving the car got out and started videoing him and then Willy Wonka gave him a golden ticket.

This little boy must’ve knew we were coming 😇!! Mr wonkas biggest fan pic.twitter.com/Olr3yB4vym — Dundee Thegither (@DThegither) April 27, 2020

“Cohenn was in his element. He loves dressing-up in general and he’s got half a wardrobe full of dressing-up clothes. When we go out on our daily walk, quite often he gets dressed up.

“I think he was a bit gobsmacked at the whole situation. When he saw the Oompa Loompas he said, ‘mum they can’t be the real ones, they’re not small enough.’

“And the first thing he said to me this morning was, ‘Good morning mummy, wasn’t that so exciting yesterday?”

Glenda, who works at Ardler Primary School, generously decided to give the ticket away to another child so that they could enjoy a visit too.

She said: “Because I work in the school I had messaged the headteacher and asked her if she thought there was anybody else in the school who could benefit from it.

“There’s no need for it coming round here again because we’ve experienced it and that’s just selfish. It would be good if some other children were able to experience it.”

Lee Mills, the man who donned the costume and one of the volunteers at Dundee Thegither, said: “This was actually our first week of doing it and we’re going to be doing it on different days as the weeks pass, to inject an element of surprise.

“We did it at Easter, giving Easter eggs to children. It was amazing to see their faces light up.

“Each week we deliver the packages and one package has a golden ticket in it with a phone number on it, which takes the caller through to our helpline.

“They just have to say they’ve won a golden ticket and then tell us a little about their favourite meal and sweet etc and we take it round for them.”

The youngster who got his package delivered around the corner from Cohenn received macaroni cheese, Pokemon and salt and vinegar crisps – amongst other things.

Lee added: “In addition to Ardler we also went to Whitfield yesterday and hopefully will hit different areas each week. We are aiming to go to areas that are more socially deprived.

“It was such a great day because we saw the mums and dads get involved too – they were all dancing because we had a big speaker on the car playing the Oompa Loompa song. We changed that to Baby Shark and we got a great response.”