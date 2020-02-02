Sunday, February 2nd 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

VIDEO: Archive images of Dundee’s junior football scene through the 1990s in The Dundonian

by Steven Rae
February 2, 2020, 6:09 am

Last year we shared a succesful series of junior football images from throughout the decades.

After having another rake through the archives we found hundreds of new images which we couldn’t just keep to ourselves.

Today we share some cracking shots of junior football back in the ’90s with plenty of familiar faces.

© DC Thomson
Martin Duffy and David Anderson leap frog over Stephen McIntosh and Roy Price during a Downfield FC training session in March 1993.

As well as a host of former players, there are some celebrities too, including football journalist Chic Young and snooker legend John Virgo.

Don’t be annoyed that you won’t see any from Tayport FC, we will soon share their triumphs in The Dundonian.

Breaking