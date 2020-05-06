Video: Arbroath granny entertains community with amusing fancy dress amid lockdown

At a time when many OAPs may be feeling very alone and isolated, one granny has decided to brighten up people’s lives in her own special way.

May Smith, a 89-year-old from Arbroath, has been entertaining her neighbours and family by dressing up in a different costume every week.

So far, the OAP has donned the costumes of a Teletubby and a bearded, tartan-clad Scotsman in her efforts to entertain her daughter and grandchildren.

Her daughter, Lorna, said: “One week I went down to visit her and she was wearing a green wig.

“She said to me ‘that’s the last time I dye my hair’ and I was honestly roaring with laughter.

“After that she came to the door in a Teletubby outfit.

“I posted the video on Facebook and it got a lot of attention.

“Now when I go to the shops everyone shouts to me and asks what my mum is dressing up as next.

“It’s just unbelievable, people always tell me that it really brightened up their day.”

Lorna claims that her mother is a well-known face in their local neighbourhood.

She said: “Everyone knows her because she makes and sells tablet, they all seem to know her.

“She says that she’s not anything special, she’s just doing it to make me and my kids laugh.

“The grandchildren love it. They just think it’s brilliant.

“She is alone at home, and when lockdown first started I asked her to come and move in with us, but she said she doesn’t want to.

“She’s happy where she is and she has really great neighbours.”

The OAP is no stranger to entertaining others, having performed cabaret shows and songs at local retirement homes for residents who are often younger than her.

Lorna said: “She went to an old folks home to entertain them.

“She’s also an associate member of the local bowling club.”

It seems like May’s antics will continue for as long as lockdown does, with a huge pile of fancy dress equipment ready to be used.

Her daughter said: “What she’s wearing is just a load of stuff that she has sitting around the house from doing all of her shows.”