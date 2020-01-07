Video: Arbroath cliff diver Lee reaches new heights with 66ft jump

Lee Mitchell, a 27-year-old daredevil from Arbroath, has taken his hobby to a new level by jumping from a 66ft cliff.

The diver took a jump off the cliffs at Auchmithie, smashing his old record by 11 feet.

He said: “I actually wasn’t even planning on jumping that day, but it was deep enough so there wasn’t really anything stopping me.”

Lee is the first person to ever dive from the cliffs at Auchmithie, and has been considering the safety implications of it for weeks, even using his friend’s sonar system to check that the area was safe.

© Supplied

The joiner said: “It’s never been jumped before, so me and my friend, Tom Ashton, have been checking it out a lot.

“We spoke to a retired fisherman and ex-lifeboat personnel about how safe it is before jumping.

“I want to say thanks to my friend Tom because without him, and others, this wouldn’t be possible, again this is all stuff behind the scenes no one sees.”

The cliff diver also commented on his plans for the future, saying: “I want to take my doubles higher, and that there is over 100ft of potential.

“I’m part of a UK cliff diving page and this summer we’re going to have about 30 people come up from England to do a Scottish diving tour.”